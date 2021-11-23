COVID in Michigan: Breaking down the 4 numbers you need to know

Case counts, positivity rate, seven day moving average -- there are various metrics of the pandemic.

Michigan leads country in new cases

According to COVID Act Now, Michigan is leading the country in new cases of COVID per 100,000 people.

While cases are clearly rising in the Midwest, and other parts of the country, Michigan is solidly in the midst of a fourth wave -- and that’s not a good place to be heading into the holidays.

1 in 5 COVID tests come back positive

There are approximately 1 in 5 COVID tests coming back positive in Michigan right now. Statewide, Michigan’s positivity rate was 18% on Monday, but it’s already over 20% in 44 counties. That’s the highest rate in more than a year.

Only 54.8% of Michiganders 5+ are fully vaccinated

While 70% of Michigan residents 16+ have received at least one dose of the vaccine, there’s still a number to pay attention to. There are 54.8% of Michigan residents 5+ fully vaccinated. That leaves 4,254,000 in Michigan age 5 and older who are not fully vaccinated.

That doesn’t include people who still have natural immunity from a COVID infection. But it also doesn’t include all of the children under age 5. That 4 million number helps explain why the virus is still finding so many places to spread.

72% of hospitalized COVID patients are unvaccinated

Finally, there’s the number: 72%. That’s how many of the hospitalized COVID patients in the last 30 days were unvaccinated. The vaccines are making a difference. But 28% of hospitalized patients were breakthrough infections. That’s why taking other precautions is still important.

You should also pay attention to the numbers 10 to 19. That’s the age group with the highest case rate in Michigan right now. Cases are also rising in younger children too.

If your child is eligible to get vaccinated, make an appointment, or consider talking with your child’s pediatrician about the risks and benefits.

