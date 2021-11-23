Michigan COVID surge: Push for pre-holiday testing, vaccinations

People are rushing to get tested for or vaccinated against COVID-19 in Michigan as the state sees a surge right before the holidays.

Pharmacies, urgent cares and doctors offices are seeing the the pre-holiday rush to get vaccinated before spending time with friends and families before the holidays.

It’s a good idea according, according to local health departments. The COVID case numbers continue an upward trend in Metro Detroit and across Michigan. The state is not issuing new mandates but they’re urging everyone to wear a mask inside during holiday gatherings.

Governor Gretchen Whitmer said the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services may release more recommendations soon.

“If you’re congregating with a bunch of people indoors, it’s wise to make sure they’re vaccinated, or encourage them to get vaccinated,” said Whitmer.

Starting Tuesday, MGM Casino and Moto City Casino will again mandate masks inside regardless of vaccination status.

It’s a holiday season that comes with a side of concern. Anyone traveling this holiday season is urged to get vaccinated and to get tested for COVID before meeting with friends and relatives.

