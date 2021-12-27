Michigan reports 32,957 new COVID cases, 274 deaths -- average of 6,591 cases per day

DETROIT – Michigan reported 32,957 new cases of COVID-19 and 274 virus-related deaths Monday -- an average of 6,591.4 cases over the past five days.

Monday’s update brings the total number of confirmed COVID cases in Michigan to 1,481,480, including 26,650 deaths. These numbers are up from 1,448,523 cases and 26,376 deaths, as of Wednesday.

The deaths announced Monday include 158 identified during a Vital Records review.

Testing has increased to around 50,000 diagnostic tests reported per day on average, with the 7-day positive rate at 16.61% as of last Wednesday and has hovered around that number over the last week. Hospitalizations have declined slightly over the last two weeks but are still near record-high levels.

The state’s 7-day moving average for daily cases was 6,663 on Monday, an increase from the previous week. The 7-day death average was 90 on Monday. The state’s fatality rate is 1.8%. The state also reports “active cases,” which were listed at 216,000 on Monday.

Michigan has reported more than 10.8 million doses of the COVID-19 vaccine administered as of Monday, with 68.1% of 16+ residents having received at least one dose, while 62.5% of 16+ residents are considered fully vaccinated.

Across Michigan’s entire population, 63% have received at last one COVID vaccine dose.

According to Johns Hopkins University, more than 51 million cases have been reported in the U.S., with more than 812,000 deaths reported from the virus. Globally, more than 8.8 billion vaccine doses have been administered, including more than 496 million doses in the U.S. alone.

Worldwide, more than 277 million people have been confirmed infected and more than 5.3 million have died, according to Johns Hopkins University. The true numbers are certainly much higher, because of limited testing, different ways nations count the dead and deliberate under-reporting by some governments.

New daily Michigan COVID-19 totals since Nov. 24:

Nov. 24 -- 17,003 new cases (case count for two days)

Nov. 29 -- 25,329 new cases (case count for five days)

Dec. 1 -- 16,530 new cases (case count for two days)

Dec. 3 -- 18,443 new cases (case count for two days)

Dec. 6 -- 16,590 new cases (case count for three days)

Dec. 8 -- 15,385 new cases (case count for two days)

Dec. 10 -- 11,783 new cases (case count for two days)

Dec. 13 -- 16,143 new cases (case count for three days)

Dec. 15 -- 11,722 new cases (case count for two days)

Dec. 17 -- 12,649 new cases (case count for two days)

Dec. 20 -- 13,999 new cases (case count for three days)

Dec. 22 -- 13,686 new cases (case count for two days)

Dec. 27 -- 32,957 new cases (case count for five days)

Latest COVID-19 data in Michigan:

