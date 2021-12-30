‘Just the beginning’: COVID cases expected to continue to rise in Michigan after holidays

Todays, record new numbers for positive cases of COVID-19 comes are due to holiday gatherings which is causing experts to believe the spike in cases will only worsen.

DETROIT – Health officials in Michigan reported a record-breaking number of new coronavirus cases on Wednesday.

Michigan reported 25,858 new cases of COVID-19 and 338 virus-related deaths Wednesday -- an average of 12,929 cases over the past two days, a new state record for daily cases, in the final data update of 2021. The previous record of 9,779 new cases in one day was set in Nov. 2020.

The numbers released on Wednesday sent the 7-day moving average soaring. Last Wednesday, we were averaging 5,700 cases per day and now that number is well above 8,000.

Read more: Michigan reports record-breaking 25,858 new COVID cases, 338 deaths over last two days

The new numbers come on the heels of the holidays and many experts believe coronavirus cases will continue to rise. The numbers also come as the CDC changes isolation guidelines for people who do have COVID.

Ad

The omicron variant is spreading across the United States and in Michigan. Health officials said now is not the time to relax. Dr. Frank McGeorge said the numbers show the severity of the situation.

“The numbers that we’re seeing today are just the beginning. I expect that over the next couple of weeks we’re probably going to see a significant increase in cases in Michigan,” McGeorge said.

Read: Complete Michigan COVID coverage