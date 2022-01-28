Michigan reports 26,309 new COVID cases, 173 deaths -- average of 13,155 cases per day

DETROIT – Michigan reported 26,309 new cases of COVID-19 and 173 virus-related deaths Friday -- an average of 13,154.5 cases over the past two days.

Friday’s update brings the total number of confirmed COVID cases in Michigan to 1,959,371, including 29,778 deaths. These numbers are up from 1,933,062 cases and 29,605 deaths, as of Wednesday.

The deaths announced Friday include 121 identified during a Vital Records review.

Testing has increased to around 50,000 to 60,000 diagnostic tests reported per day on average, with the 7-day positive rate at 29.07% as of Jan. 26 -- slightly lower than last week. Hospitalizations have decreased over the last week.

The state’s 7-day moving average for daily cases was 14,335 on Wednesday, Jan. 26, lower than the previous week. The 7-day death average was 91 on Jan. 26. The state’s fatality rate is 1.7%.

Michigan has reported more than 11.1 million doses of the COVID-19 vaccine administered as of Jan. 25, with 69.4% of 16+ residents having received at least one dose, while 63.5% of 16+ residents are considered fully vaccinated.

Across Michigan’s entire population, 65% have received at least one COVID vaccine dose.

According to Johns Hopkins University, more than 73 million cases have been reported in the U.S., with more than 878,400 deaths reported from the virus. Globally, more than 9.9 billion vaccine doses have been administered, including more than 533 million doses in the U.S. alone.

Worldwide, more than 366 million people have been confirmed infected and more than 5.6 million have died, according to Johns Hopkins University. The true numbers are certainly much higher, because of limited testing, different ways nations count the dead and deliberate under-reporting by some governments.

New daily Michigan COVID-19 totals since Jan. 10:

Jan. 10 -- 44,524 new cases (case count for three days)

Jan. 12 -- 28,458 new cases (case count for two days)

Jan. 14 -- 37,114 new cases (case count for two days)

Jan. 19 -- 86,009 new cases (case count for five days)

Jan. 21 -- 33,551 new cases (case count for two days)

Jan. 24 -- 39,372 new cases (case count for three days)

Jan. 26 -- 27,423 new cases (case count for two days)

Jan. 28 -- 26,309 new cases (case count for two days)

Latest COVID-19 data in Michigan:

