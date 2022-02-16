48º

Here’s where you can get a free KN-95 mask in Detroit on Thursday

Drive-thru distribution centers open Feb. 17 from 2 p.m. - 6 p.m.

Kayla Clarke, Web Producer

Close-up of KN95 or N95 face mask on wooden surface, San Ramon, California, September 18, 2020. (Photo by Smith Collection/Gado/Getty Images) (Smith Collection/Gado)

DETROIT – Residents of Detroit will be able to get free KN-95 masks on Thursday.

The Detroit Health Department will distribute the free KN-95 masks to residents from 2 p.m. until 6 p.m. on Thursday (Feb. 17) at drive-thru locations across the city.

There will be up to 10 masks available per adult in each vehicle. The masks will be adult size only. Masks will also be available for residents receiving vaccinations or tests at health department vaccination and test sites.

Supplies have also been sent to businesses, shelters, nursing homes and senior living facilities.

“We are urging all Detroiters to wear a KN-95 mask when they are out in public and continue to observe all safety protocols in order to protect against the spread of COVID-19,” said Chief Public Health Officer Denise Fair Razo. “We also encourage you to get vaccinated and get your booster. The vaccines are safe, effective and remain the most important tool we have to help us get back to normal.”

Masks will be distributed at the following locations:

LocationAddress
Eastern Market Shed 32934 Russell Street
Adams Butzel Complex10500 Lyndon
Butzel Family Center7737 Kercheval
Farwell Recreation Center2711 East Outer Drive
Kemeny Recreation Center2260 S. Fort Street
Lasky Recreation Center13200 Fenelon
Patton Recreation Center2301 Woodmere
Samaritan Center5555 Conner Street

The masks have been made available throughout Michigan as part of the state’s Mask Up, Mask Right campaign.

Click here to find updates on closures due to weather. Click here to view an interactive map of where you can get vaccinated against COVID in Detroit.

If you’d like to get vaccinated in Detroit you can call 313-230-0505 on weekdays from 9 a.m. until 6 p.m. to schedule an appointment.

Read: Complete Michigan COVID coverage

