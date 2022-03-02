Michigan reports 2,105 new COVID cases, 233 deaths -- average of 1,052.5 cases per day

DETROIT – Michigan reported 2,105 new cases of COVID-19 and 233 virus-related deaths Wednesday -- an average of 1,052.5 cases over the past two days.

Wednesday’s update brings the total number of confirmed COVID cases in Michigan to 2,058,856, including 32,050 deaths. These numbers are up from 2,056,751 cases and 31,817 deaths, as of Monday.

The deaths announced Wednesday include 207 identified during a Vital Records review.

Testing has increased to around 50,000 to 60,000 diagnostic tests reported per day on average, with the 7-day positive rate at 7.07% as of Feb. 28. Hospitalizations have decreased over the last few weeks, now down to the lowest total since last summer.

The state’s 7-day moving average for daily cases was 1,050 on Monday, the lowest since last summer. The 7-day death average was 39 on Feb. 28. The state’s fatality rate is 1.5%.

Michigan has reported more than 11.3 million doses of the COVID-19 vaccine administered as of March 1, with 70.3% of 16+ residents having received at least one dose, while 64.5% of 16+ residents are considered fully vaccinated.

Across Michigan’s entire population, 66.1% have received at least one COVID vaccine dose.

According to Johns Hopkins University, more than 78 million cases have been reported in the U.S., with more than 947,600 deaths reported from the virus. Globally, more than 10.4 billion vaccine doses have been administered, including more than 550 million doses in the U.S. alone.

Worldwide, more than 433 million people have been confirmed infected and more than 5.9 million have died, according to Johns Hopkins University. The true numbers are certainly much higher, because of limited testing, different ways nations count the dead and deliberate under-reporting by some governments.

New daily Michigan COVID-19 totals since Feb. 11:

Feb. 11 -- 5,716 new cases (case count for two days)

Feb. 14 -- 5,380 new cases (case count for three days)

Feb. 16 -- 4,271 new cases (case count for two days)

Feb. 18 -- 3,827 new cases (case count for two days)

Feb. 23 -- 5,931 new cases (case count for five days)

Feb. 25 -- 3,120 new cases (case count for two days)

Feb. 28 -- 1,860 new cases (case count for three days)

March 2 -- 2,105 new cases (case count for two days)

Latest COVID-19 data in Michigan:

