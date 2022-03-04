Michigan reports 1,842 new COVID cases, 68 deaths -- average of 921 cases per day

DETROIT – Michigan reported 1,842 new cases of COVID-19 and 68 virus-related deaths Friday -- an average of 921 cases over the past two days.

Friday’s update brings the total number of confirmed COVID cases in Michigan to 2,060,698, including 32,118 deaths. These numbers are up from 2,058,856 cases and 32,050 deaths, as of Wednesday.

The deaths announced Friday include 54 identified during a Vital Records review.

Testing has increased to around 50,000 to 60,000 diagnostic tests reported per day on average, with the 7-day positive rate at 6.10% as of March 2. Hospitalizations have decreased over the last few weeks, now down to the lowest total since last summer.

The state’s 7-day moving average for daily cases was 1,065 on Wednesday, March 2. The 7-day death average was 52 on March 2. The state’s fatality rate is 1.5%.

Michigan has reported more than 11.3 million doses of the COVID-19 vaccine administered as of March 1, with 70.3% of 16+ residents having received at least one dose, while 64.5% of 16+ residents are considered fully vaccinated.

Across Michigan’s entire population, 66.1% have received at least one COVID vaccine dose.

According to Johns Hopkins University, more than 79 million cases have been reported in the U.S., with more than 954,500 deaths reported from the virus. Globally, more than 10.5 billion vaccine doses have been administered, including more than 551 million doses in the U.S. alone.

Worldwide, more than 441 million people have been confirmed infected and more than 5.9 million have died, according to Johns Hopkins University. The true numbers are certainly much higher, because of limited testing, different ways nations count the dead and deliberate under-reporting by some governments.

New daily Michigan COVID-19 totals since Feb. 14:

Feb. 14 -- 5,380 new cases (case count for three days)

Feb. 16 -- 4,271 new cases (case count for two days)

Feb. 18 -- 3,827 new cases (case count for two days)

Feb. 23 -- 5,931 new cases (case count for five days)

Feb. 25 -- 3,120 new cases (case count for two days)

Feb. 28 -- 1,860 new cases (case count for three days)

March 2 -- 2,105 new cases (case count for two days)

March 4 -- 1,842 new cases (case count for two days)

Latest COVID-19 data in Michigan:

