Michigan reports 14,482 new COVID cases, 67 deaths over past week

DETROIT – Michigan reported 14,482 new cases of COVID-19 and 67 virus-related deaths over the past week.

Wednesday’s update brings the total number of confirmed COVID cases in Michigan to 2,425,946, including 36,002 deaths. These numbers are up from 2,411,464 cases and 35,935 deaths, as of last Wednesday, including both confirmed and probable cases.

You can find more Michigan COVID data here from MDHHS.

New cases since start of weekly updates

April 13: 7,725 new cases

April 20: 10,474 new cases

April 27: 14,482 new cases

Change in COVID data updates

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services is only providing updated COVID data on Wednesdays. This data now combines confirmed and probable cases and deaths.

Before April 2022, confirmed and probable statistics were separated throughout the pandemic. Due to this significant change in the state’s data reporting, our previous COVID charts and graphs will no longer be updated.

MDHHS is also no longer reporting of the subset of deaths identified via Vital Records review.

