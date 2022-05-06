2 possible cases of hepatitis in children identified in Oakland County, Detroit

Michigan health officials have identified two possible cases of hepatitis in children. The two cases are in Oakland County and Detroit, they said.

United States officials are looking into more than 100 possible cases of the mysterious and severe liver disease in children, including five deaths.

Two patients under investigation in Michigan meet the Center for Disease Control and prevention’s inclusion criteria, according to the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services.

Here’s the full statement from MDHHS: