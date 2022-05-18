Michigan COVID cases are on the rise: Is it time to mask up again?

Michigan COVID cases are on the rise again, and many residents are wondering: How serious is the current situation?

Michigan COVID cases are on the rise again, and many residents are wondering: How serious is the current situation?

On Wednesday Michigan reported 29,267 new COVID cases and 78 deaths over the past week.

Hospitals have never stopped using masks, and officials say it might be a good idea to wear a face covering, as Wayne County and many others in Michigan are considered high risk.

Last week, the Centers For Disease Control and Prevention recommended that people in 16 Michigan counties, including everyone in Metro Detroit, mask up while in public indoor spaces or taking public transportation.

Related: Detroit recommends indoor masking as city reaches ‘high’ rate of COVID infection

Ad

The BA 2 and BA 2.12 1 variants have been rapidly spreading. These two variants are also known for spreading more easily compared to the other COVID-19 variants medical professionals have seen.

Dr. Anthony Fauci spoke during Wednesday’s White House COVID-19 briefing and stated that the United States is seeing immunity and protection through vaccines.

Though we’re not in the same position as earlier in the pandemic, Southeast Michigan is again at high COVID-19 community levels.

Click here to check out the COVID cases in your county.

On Tuesday, Henry Ford Health started to issue warnings to hospitals within its company due to the increase in cases.

Ad

If you have tested positive for COVID-19, it is encouraged to check out Detroit’s “Test to Treat” program.

Also: Henry Ford Health urges people to take precautions against COVID: ‘We’re in a surge right now’

‘I had all of these bizarre symptoms’: What ‘long COVID’ means and how it’s affecting millions