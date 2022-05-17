Henry Ford Health urges people to take precautions against COVID: ‘We’re in a surge right now’

Henry Ford Health is issuing a warning to its hospitals are they see an increase in COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations.

As of Tuesday, there are 87 COVID patients admitted or in the emergency department waiting on an inpatient bed.

Dr. Dennis Cunningham is urging people to move gatherings outdoors as cases have started to surge.

“There is no question that we’re in a surge right now and that if you’re at risk for severe COVID disease, you should certainly wear a mask when you go out and anyone who doesn’t want to get sick wear a mask. That’s the easiest way to stop transmission,” said Cunningham.

The doctor explains that he has his vaccine and boosters and is now starting to wear a mask when going to the grocery stores again.

Cunningham encourages people to stay home when they’re sick and continue getting tested for COVID.

The Henry Ford doctor said that drugs like Paxlovid are no longer in short supply and can help those that have been in contact with someone that has tested positive for COVID. The drug can also help those that have tested positive and be taken within five days of symptoms.

“It’s not just the people we think of, such as the older patients or cancer patients. People with chronic liver, chronic lung, chronic kidney disease, diabetes, obesity, sleep apnea, there’s a whole lot of things there.,” said Cunningham. “And people can go to the CDC website to see all those serious conditions or give your primary caregiver a call.”

Henry Ford has been proactive about reaching out to high-risk patients and primary care doctors to make sure everyone knows that COVID treatments are now widely available.

If you can’t reach your primary doctor, you can find “test to treat” locations at covid.gov.

