Detroit offers free services to those who test positive for COVID-19

DETROIT – Detroiters who test positive for COVID-19 can take advantage of a new program launched in Detroit.

Michigan and the city of Detroit are partnering up to expand services to residents with COVID -19.

Officials state that the Detroit Health Department is the only health department in the state that is offering rapid COVID-19 testing, COVID oral medication and on-site evaluations at publicly accessible locations.

The Test to Treat program will offer free services to Detroiters to keep them safe and protected from the illness.

According to a press release, those who test positive for COVID can receive antiviral pills. The oral medication is stated to be 90% effective at preventing severe illness from COVID-19.

“Understanding available treatment options to manage COVID-19 if you test positive is important in preventing symptoms from getting worse,” said Dr. Robert Dunne, the Detroit Health Department’s acting medical director. “This is one more tool in helping us reduce COVID-19 hospitalizations and deaths by quickly getting people the treatment they need.”

The program is currently available at the Joseph Walker Williams center located inside the Virginia Park Community Plaza Shopping Center at 8431 Rosa Parks Boulevard.

In order to receive the program, you will need to make an appointment. To make an appointment call 313-230-0505.

