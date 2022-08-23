Michigan reports 19,414 new COVID cases, 135 deaths over past week

DETROIT – Michigan reported 19,414 new cases of COVID-19 and 135 virus-related deaths over the past week, an average of about 2,773 cases per day.

Tuesday’s update brings the total number of confirmed COVID cases in Michigan to 2,751,201, including 37,909 deaths. These numbers are up from 2,731,787 cases and 37,774 deaths, as of last Tuesday, including both confirmed and probable cases.

The state’s positive rate was around 17% as of July 19, slightly higher than the previous week, according to MDHHS analysis.

Recent weekly COVID updates

July 5: 13,102 new cases

July 12: 16,681 new cases

July 19: 16,445 new cases

July 26: 19,653 new cases

Aug. 2: 20,173 new cases

Aug. 9: 16,137 new cases

Aug. 16: 23,165 new cases

Aug. 23: 19,414 new cases

Change in COVID data updates

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services is only providing updated COVID data on Tuesdays. The updates were previously released each Wednesday, but the state decided to switch the day “to accommodate an anticipated change in CDC data cadence.”

This data now combines confirmed and probable cases and deaths.

Before April 2022, confirmed and probable statistics were separated throughout the pandemic. Due to this significant change in the state’s data reporting, our previous COVID charts and graphs will no longer be updated.

MDHHS is also no longer reporting of the subset of deaths identified via Vital Records review.