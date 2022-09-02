Detroit Health Department offers free immunizations for children

Health officials are concerned about children who aren’t getting their routine vaccinations, but now the Detroit Health Department is offering free immunization for children. This is an effort to combat diseases including polio, measles, and mumps. In Michigan, 31% of children 19-35 months are overdue for their shots. Experts say parents should make sure their children’s vaccines are up to date, and also get them vaccinated against COVID-19.

DETROIT – Health officials are concerned about children who aren’t getting their routine vaccinations, but now the Detroit Health Department is offering free immunization for children.

This is an effort to combat diseases including polio, measles, and mumps.

In Michigan, 31% of children 19-35 months are overdue for their shots.

Experts say parents should make sure their children’s vaccines are up to date, and also get them vaccinated against COVID-19.

Click here to get free immunizations for children from the Detroit Health Department.