Michigan hospitals feeling the heat as RSV impacts ICU bed availability

Michigan hospitals say they are inundated and because they are still also treating COVID-19 patients they are feeling the strain.

Medical professionals throughout Metro Detroit are feeling the heat as there are zero pediatric ICU beds available.

With RSV on the rise, and patients being treated for COVID-19, these viruses are impacting every hospital around.

Currently, at Beaumont Children’s Hospital, there are 17 children in the emergency room waiting for a bed to get into the ICU.

RSV has come back with a vengeance after two years of separating and masking. Researchers are trying to find out why this year it’s earlier and more virulent.

It is important to dial in with your general practitioner or regular pediatric health care provider to determine if there’s a need to go to the ER for your child.

RSV is particularly dangerous for children under two because they have smaller windpipes that collect more mucous, and lungs that need more support for breathing, but it can affect older children and older adults with co-morbidities as well.

