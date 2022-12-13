Michigan reports 13,043 new COVID cases, 181 deaths over last week

DETROIT – Michigan reported 13,043 new cases of COVID-19 and 181 virus-related deaths over the past week, an average of about 1,863 cases per day.
Tuesday’s update brings the total number of confirmed COVID cases in Michigan to 2,963,404, including 40,508 deaths. These numbers are up from 2,950,361 cases and 40,327 deaths, as of last Tuesday, including both confirmed and probable cases.
The state’s positive rate was around 12% as of Dec. 6, which is higher from the previous week, according to MDHHS analysis. You can find more Michigan COVID data here from MDHHS. That data doesn’t include most at-home testing and overall testing rates are down. 61.1% of Michigan residents are considered fully vaccinated.
Recent weekly COVID updates
- Aug. 2: 20,173 new cases
- Aug. 9: 16,137 new cases
- Aug. 16: 23,165 new cases
- Aug. 23: 19,414 new cases
- Aug. 30: 19,158 new cases
- Sept. 6: 15,854 new cases
- Sept. 13: 18,375 new cases
- Sept. 20: 16,901 new cases
- Sept. 27: 14,678 new cases
- Oct. 3: 12,880 new cases
- Oct. 10: 12,548 new cases
- Oct. 18: 12,414 new cases
- Oct. 25: 12,167 new cases
- Nov. 1: 11,651 new cases
- Nov. 9: 9,992 new cases
- Nov. 15: 12,860 new cases
- Nov. 22: 8,933 new cases
- Nov. 29: 8,831 new cases
- Dec. 6: 11,918 new cases
- Dec. 13: 13,043 new cases
Change in COVID data updates
The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services is only providing updated COVID data on Tuesdays. The updates were previously released each Wednesday, but the state decided to switch the day “to accommodate an anticipated change in CDC data cadence.”
This data now combines confirmed and probable cases and deaths.
Before April 2022, confirmed and probable statistics were separated throughout the pandemic. Due to this significant change in the state’s data reporting, our previous COVID charts and graphs will no longer be updated.
MDHHS is also no longer reporting of the subset of deaths identified via Vital Records review.