‘The Last of Us’ is fiction but fungal infections really are a global health concern

Experts warn that while the fungal parasite featured in HBO’s popular show “The Last of Us” may only be fictional, the threat from real-life fungal pathogens is on the rise around the world.

“Emerging from the shadows of the bacterial antimicrobial resistance pandemic, fungal infections are growing, and are ever more resistant to treatments, becoming a public health concern worldwide” said Dr Hanan Balkhy, WHO Assistant Director-General, Antimicrobial Resistance (AMR).

Of the approximately four million fungal species, 19 were deemed the greatest threat to public health last year by the World Health Organization, with four of them being critical:

The first is Cryptococcus neoformans, a pathogenic yeast that lives in soil and can be inhaled by people. While most people don’t get sick, those with a suppressed immune system are at risk.

The second is Candida auris, a yeast that can spread quickly from one person to another and has caused a growing number of hospital outbreaks around the world.

Aspergillus fumigatus is a mold that can be found almost everywhere and may cause pulmonary disease in people with weakened immune systems. It can also cause allergic reactions or lung infections that may become serious and move to other organs.

Finally, Candida albicans lives in the mouth, intestines, and skin. While bacteria in the body typically keep it in check, an off-balance immune system can cause it to overgrow and lead to infection, rash, or another severe condition.

Experts say there are no vaccines to protect against these fungal infections, making it crucial to keep your immune system strong.