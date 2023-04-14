What’s Going Around: Summerlike weather causing surge in allergies; infectious illnesses spreading

The summer-like weather is causing a surge in spring allergies as the tree pollen counts soar. And plenty of infectious illnesses are still spreading in schools, workplaces, and families.

Here’s our weekly round-up of what illnesses are spreading the most in Metro Detroit communities, according to our local doctors and hospitals.

Local doctors share their notes on What’s Going Around:

Wayne County: Seasonal allergies, colds, stomach viruses, respiratory viruses, pink eye, croup

Dr. Kevin Dazy -- Pediatrician at Children’s Hospital of Michigan

“Seeing some viral gastroenteritis, some rhinovirus and enterovirus, some adenovirus. No flu or RSV, some sporadic COVID.”

Dr. Asha Shajahan -- Director of Community Health at Corewell Health’s Beaumont Hospital, Grosse Pointe

“We are seeing urinary tract infections. Patients are COVID and flu negative, but coming in with cough, runny nose and fatigue, stemming from the common cold. We are also seeing exacerbations caused by the change in weather and environmental triggers.”

Oakland County: Seasonal allergies, COVID, strep throat, allergic rashes, stomach viruses

Dr. Rena Daiza -- Primary Care Physician at Henry Ford Medical Center Bloomfield Twp.

“With weather changes especially from winter to spring, we notice a lot of allergy flare ups. Be sure to take anti-allergy medications as directed and reach out to primary care physician if symptoms persist. We also see more people become active outdoors with biking, gardening etc. Taking precautions like wearing helmets and sunscreen is imperative!”

Sarah Rauner -- Chief Pediatric Nurse Practitioner at Corewell Health Beaumont Troy Hospital

“We are seeing a lot of vomiting and diarrhea, along with strep throat still remaining more prevalent in the community. Asthma and allergies are starting to increase due to the weather changes. With weather changes, also comes watery/itchy eyes, skin rashes and clear runny noses. Continue to wash hands and keep your children home when they are sick.”

Washtenaw County: Asthma flare-ups, respiratory viruses, stomach viruses, seasonal allergies, COVID

Dr. Marisa Louie -- Medical Director of Children’s Emergency Services at Michigan Medicine

“We are seeing more asthma exacerbations lately, maybe tied to allergens that are circulating more with the warmer weather. Otherwise, we continue to have a good mix of respiratory and GI viruses. Not too many injuries yet.”

Dr. Brad Uren -- Clinical Associate Professor of Emergency Medicine at Michigan Medicine

“Agree that there is the very beginning of some sort of seasonal allergies. Does not yet seem to be a major contributor on the adult side but that will probably change as the weather warms up and pollen counts increase. Still seeing a fair amount of incidental COVID. Some require admission. Other URIs without specific identification. A small uptick this week in GI illness as well.”

Monroe County: Respiratory illnesses, seasonal allergies, COPD symptoms, COVID, stomach viruses

Macomb County: Seasonal allergies, asthma flare-ups, upper respiratory infections, coughs, sore throat, COVID

Dr. Ali Saad -- Emergency physician at McLaren Macomb

“There has been an increase in the occurrence of traumatic injuries sustained in falls, specifically in the elderly population. Symptoms of fever, cough, congestion, and runny noses continue to be reported as a result of viral upper respiratory infections. Allergy complications have begun, leading to asthma exacerbation and/or symptoms mirroring those of an upper respiratory infection.”

Livingston County: Did not report this week