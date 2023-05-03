Live stream: Detroit school board meeting amid outbreak of serious infections

A group of infections that has spread through classrooms at two Detroit schools has left one child dead, sent two to the hospital, and made several others sick.

Officials with the Detroit Health Department said the group of infections first spread through multiple classrooms at an elementary school in mid-April.

The school board is holding a meeting tonight at 5:30 p.m. You can watch live in the stream above.

In one case, a student experienced flu-like symptoms, and initially, that student’s condition seemed to improve, according to officials.

About a week later, the child’s condition deteriorated. The child died on April 26, health officials said. A final medical examiner report is pending.

Another child went to the hospital on April 29 and remains hospitalized.

A third child was seen in an emergency department on Monday, May 1, but that child has since been discharged, according to the health department.

Detroit health officials said they first learned of the infections on Monday. On Tuesday, they were told that a second group of infections had spread within a different elementary school.

As of Wednesday, health officials are actively monitoring almost 25 cases linked to the infections at the two schools.

The students who were hospitalized were experiencing a high fever, headaches, and lethargy. Others from their classrooms reported nausea, vomiting, and abdominal pain.

In an alert to nearby health officials who notice children with these symptoms, the Detroit Health Department recommended ordering screenings for Haemophilus influenza, in addition to RV, COVID-19, and seasonal influenza.