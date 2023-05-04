Detroit daycare identifies illness that spread to 17 children, causing shutdown

DETROIT – A Detroit daycare has identified the illness that spread to 17 children this week and caused the center to close.

Officials with the Detroit Health Department revealed Wednesday, May 3, that they are monitoring about 25 cases of a “mystery” illness between the Focus: HOPE Center for Children and Marcus Garvey Academy.

A student from the academy died from his sickness, and a 3-year-old girl from the Center for Children spent two days in the hospital.

On Thursday morning, Focus: HOPE revealed the 17 cases at the daycare have been identified as hand, foot, and mouth disease. While the disease is usually not serious and can be treated at home, it spreads very easily.

The daycare is undergoing a deep clean using industrial strength cleaning solutions. It is closed for the rest of the week and scheduled to reopen Monday, May 8.

Garvey Academy is also closed until Monday so it can receive a deep clean.

Parents should continue to monitor their children for symptoms. Garvey Academy students who experienced more severe illness reported feeling lethargic and had high fever and/or headaches. Other children vomited, felt nausea, and had abdominal pain.