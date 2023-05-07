Investigation: Blastomycosis outbreak at Michigan paper mill leaves 1 dead, over 100 infected

ESCANABA, Mich. – An investigation is underway as a blastomycosis outbreak has impacted over 100 people in the Upper Peninsula.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) is working with the National Institute for Occupational Safety and Health (NIOSH) as they investigate a health hazard at Billerud Escanaba Mill.

The two organizations are investigating a blastomycosis outbreak among the workers at the Michigan paper mill. According to a press release from Public Health Delta & Menominee Counties, as of May 5, there have been a total of 115 cases. Of the 115, 14 have been hospitalized, and there has been one fatality.

The disease is a fungal infection associated with a fungus that grows in moist soil and decomposing wood and leaves. Health officials say the disease can become airborne when the soil or decomposing matter is disturbed. The CDC states blastomycosis is not contagious and doesn’t spread from person to person or animal to person. The PHDM says that Michigan’s Upper Peninsula is a known risk area for blastomycosis.

Billerud stated in a release that they first learned about the fungal infection on March 3 from the Public Health Delta & Menominee Counties (PHDM).

”Although the source of the infection has not been established, and we have not received any information from the mill’s investigation, public health officials, or any of the organizations assisting in this investigation, that indicates visiting or working at the mill is unsafe, we take this matter very seriously. We are following recommendations from experts at these organizations, including deep cleaning in high-traffic areas throughout the mill; inspecting ventilation systems and replacing filters, and testing various raw materials coming into the mill; conducting an onsite Health Hazard Evaluation to study the health and safety of Escanaba employees with the assistance of NIOSH, CDC, MDHHS, and PHDM; communicating regularly with employees, contractors, and visitors, encouraging them to wear NIOSH and OSHA-recommended N95 masks and recommending they contact their local healthcare providers if they are experiencing any symptoms. The temporary idling of the mill to perform additional cleaning is another proactive step we are taking,” Kevin Kuznicki, Billerud President North America

A NIOSH field team visited the paper mill in late March as they conducted an onsite evaluation. During the visit, the team held a meeting with management and employees to discuss the objective of the evaluation, they did a walkthrough of the 2,200-acre worksite to understand how the employees utilize their workspace, and they spoke with the company’s health physician and nurse to understand the source of exposure.

The CDC stated that NIOSH recommends that the company use N95s, inspect heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems, inspect the ductwork for water incision of microbial growth, limit the activities involving disrupting soil, and that any employees developing symptoms seek care.

“Our top priority now and always is protecting the health and safety of our employees and contractors who work at our Escanaba Mill,” stated Billerud President and CEO Christoph Michalski in a statement. “We care deeply about their well-being and are doing everything we can to protect them and identify and address the root cause of the blastomycosis fungal infections. As a precautionary measure, we will temporarily idle the Escanaba Mill for up to three weeks to facilitate additional proper cleaning based on recommendations from NIOSH and other organizations, which requires larger portions of the mill to be vacant while this work is performed. The financial impact is assessed to be limited since the production at the Escanaba Mill was being adjusted to meet current market demand.”

