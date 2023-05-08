Dangers of falling: Safety tips, resources for adults of all ages

Falling can greatly impact your health -- no matter your age. In this demonstration, we show you the safest way to fall.

Falls are common and costly, especially among Americans 65 years old and older. But falls are preventable and do not have to be an inevitable part of aging.

Every second of every day, an older adult (age 65+) suffers a fall in the U.S., according to the CDC, making falls the leading cause of injury and injury death in this age group. One out of four older adults will fall each year in the United States, making falls a public health concern, particularly among the aging population.

Watch the video above for a demonstration from Dr. Frank McGeorge on the right way to fall.

More CDC info, resources on falling

Facts about older adult falls

What you can do

Falls are not a normal part of aging. You can keep on your feet and avoid the risk of a fall. Take steps to stay safe and independent longer. Learn what you can do to reduce your chances of falling.

A great first step is reading CDC’s Stay Independent brochure [PDF – 1,769 KB]. Complete the questionnaire, if you score four or more points, you may be at higher risk for falling.

Speak up

Talk openly with your doctor about fall risks and prevention.

Tell your doctor right away if you have fallen, if you’re afraid you might fall, or if you feel unsteady.

Review all of your medicines with your doctor or pharmacist and discuss any side effects like feeling dizzy or sleepy. Some medicines, even over-the-counter medicines and herbal supplements, can increase your fall risk.

Do you get dizzy or lightheaded when you go from sitting to standing? CDC’s Postural Hypotension [PDF – 2,224 KB] brochure has information on how to manage these symptoms.

Have your eyes checked annually and update your glasses, as needed. Conditions like cataracts and glaucoma limit your vision.

Have your feet checked. Discuss proper footwear with your doctor and ask whether seeing a foot specialist (podiatrist) is advised.

Stay active

Do exercises that make your legs stronger and improve you balance (like Tai Chi).

Make your home safe

Get rid of trip hazards. Keep floors clutter free.

Add grab bars in the bathroom.

Have handrails and lights installed on all staircases.

Use the Check for Safety brochure [PDF – 2,625 KB] to help identify and eliminate additional fall hazards in your home.

