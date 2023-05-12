What’s Going Around: Increase in injuries as weather improves, plus spring allergies, asthma

Here’s our weekly round-up of what illnesses are spreading the most in Metro Detroit communities, according to our local doctors and hospitals.

Here’s our weekly round-up of what illnesses are spreading the most in Metro Detroit communities, according to our local doctors and hospitals.

Local doctors share their notes on What’s Going Around:

Wayne County: Strep throat, influenza, spring allergies, asthma, COVID, colds, bronchitis

Dr. Kevin Dazy -- Children’s Hospital of Michigan pediatrician

“While there was a cluster of cases of Haemophilus influenzae illness in a classroom, there aren’t any reports of widespread outbreaks in the community. We always see cases of pneumonia in the hospital year-round, but not anything beyond what I would expect this time of the year. I’ve heard of a few cases of influenza B -- very sporadic cases. Normally we see zero this time of year. We’re still seeing some strep. I would say as expected we’re seeing an increase in normal bumps, bruises and broken bones associated with getting back outside and getting active. It’s great to get outside, but using the right safety equipment is key to doing it without injury.”

Dr. Glen Clark -- Emergency Center Chief, Corewell Health’s Beaumont Hospital, Grosse Pointe

“We had the first bee sting of the season today. There has also been an increase in respiratory complaints (asthma exacerbations) based on environmental allergies. Additionally, we are still seeing the occasional COVID.”

Oakland County: Stomach viruses, strep throat, spring allergies, asthma, COVID, pink eye, mononucleosis

Sarah Rauner, RN -- Chief pediatric nurse practitioner, Corewell Health’s Beaumont Hospital, Troy

“We are still seeing stomach flu. People continue to come in with severe diarrhea and vomiting; oftentimes symptoms clear up, then, bam, return. Strep is still in the picture, too, along with non-specific, upper respiratory, viral illness, which test negative for COVID and the flu. Also seeing a ton of itchy, watery eyes and other spring allergy symptoms and exacerbations of asthma.”

Emergency Department, Henry Ford West Bloomfield Hospital

“Strokes, chest pain, falls, flank pain, abdominal pain and leg pain. These have been our biggest complaints in the ED.”

Washtenaw County: Stomach viruses, spring allergies, COVID, upper respiratory infections, influenza

Dr. Marisa Louie -- Medical Director of Children’s Emergency Services, Michigan Medicine

“We are seeing a lot more injuries in CES, from MVCs, sports and recreational activities. We are still seeing a lot of infectious GI illnesses too.”

Dr. Brad Uren -- Clinical Associate Professor of Emergency Medicine, Michigan Medicine

“Agreed that there are summer injuries in larger numbers than a few weeks ago. Still some seasonal allergies, lot less COVID and URIs this week. GI symptoms are rare.”

Monroe County: Stomach viruses, colds, spring allergies, asthma

Macomb County: Upper respiratory infections, spring allergies, asthma, strep throat, sinus infections, viral croup, influenza

Dr. Evan Coyne -- Emergency physician, McLaren Macomb

“Patients have been testing negative for the flu and COVID, though they are presenting with a fever caused by a viral infection, and other common URI symptoms: congestion, runny nose, cough. The most common reason for an ER visit this week, is broken bones, lacerations, and other injuries are on the rise. Mainly affected asthma sufferers, allergies have been causing wheezy and shallow breathing.”

Livingston County: Did not report this week