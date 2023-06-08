What’s Going Around: Breathing issues, persistent viruses, poor air quality send many to ER

Here’s our weekly round-up of what illnesses are spreading the most in Metro Detroit communities, according to our local doctors and hospitals.

Wayne County -- Seasonal allergies, asthma, viral infections, strep throat, pink eye, mononucleosis, insect bites

Dr. Kevin Dazy -- Childrens Hospital of Michigan pediatrician

“We’re seeing our summer, outdoor-related injuries – sports-related, playground related – our typical bumps bruises and broken bones and concussions. Lots of arms and wrists, sometimes fracture of the clavicle from falling off playground equipment. And whenever kids are getting together outdoors to play harder: concussions. The most important thing is you’re not putting them at risk by putting them back in the activity that led to the concussion in the first place. The last thing you want is concussion upon concussion. And you want to look out for headaches, vision, changes in sleep pattern, mood and irritability. Keep in touch with your doctor and come up with a plan to make sure the symptoms resolve before returning to activity. Otherwise, we’re still seeing a decent amount of asthma cases, which is typical this time of year, with the weather change and allergens in the air. "

Dr. Glen Clark -- Emergency Center Chief, Corewell Health’s Beaumont Hospital, Grosse Pointe

“We are still seeing significant viral infections in patients. Many are presenting with a cough and congestion, but testing negative for both the flu and COVID. We have also treated a few cuts and puncture wounds as a result of gardening.”

Oakland County -- Stomach viruses, strep throat, breathing problems, sinus infections, poison ivy, hand, foot & mouth disease

Dr. Jim Getzinger -- Emergency Center Physician, Corewell Health’s Beaumont Hospital, Royal Oak

“We’ve been seeing a few upper respiratory viruses and GI viral infections (rhinovirus/bocavirus & enterovirus). Also, we are seeing a bit of strep throat uptick. Seasonally, we are seeing an increase in fractures and cuts/injuries from outdoor activities and gardening/yard work (finger/hand injuries). Lastly, it’s starting to be tick and mosquito season, so use caution, be aware and use appropriate sprays and creams. Don’t forget your sunscreen as the weather warms!”

Dr. Rena Daiza -- Primary Care Physician, Henry Ford Medical Center Bloomfield Twp.

“This week was filled with an increase in strep throat and upper respiratory infections. Friendly reminder to stay home if feeling sick and make sure it’s not “just allergies”. There are a lot of gatherings these days with weddings and graduations etc. These large crowd events can be super spreaders of infection.”

Washtenaw County -- Seasonal allergies, upper respiratory infections, COVID, croup, stomach viruses

Dr. Marisa Louie -- Medical Director of Children’s Emergency Services, Michigan Medicine

“We are seeing croup, other respiratory viruses and some GI infections. Although it has been in the news, we have not seen a lot of human metapneumovirus - there is some but it was much heavier a couple months ago- nor anything related to the air pollution from the Canadian wildfires. We are seeing more injuries and trauma, typical of our seasonal variation.”

Dr. Brad Uren -- Clinical Associate Professor of Emergency Medicine, Michigan Medicine

“Still seeing a lot of allergy symptoms. Less GI this week. A lot of URI symptoms including some COVID.”

Macomb County -- Seasonal allergies, stomach viruses, ear infections, COVID, skin rashes, ringworm

Dr. Osama Fashho -- Emergency physician, McLaren Macomb

“Orthopedic and soft tissue injuries continue to be the most common reason patients are seeking care in the emergency and trauma center. Seasonal allergies have caused complications to many sufferers, brining about symptoms that mirror an upper respiratory infection – cough, congestion, runny nose, and sore throat. Though very few, there have been some late-season cases of gastroenteritis and symptoms of nausea, vomiting and diarrhea.”

Livingston County -- Stomach viruses, seasonal allergies, asthma flare-ups