Updated COVID-19 vaccine: Here are the answers to the most common questions

Health officials said that most Americans should get an updated COVID-19 vaccine and doses might already be available at your local pharmacy.

The CDC has endorsed the new shots for everyone 6 months and older. Even though the severity of the COVID pandemic has faded, there are still thousands of hospitalizations and hundreds of deaths in the U.S. each week.

What’s different about this booster?

The updated formula protects against a newer variant called XBB.1.5.

While that variant is no longer the dominant one, the vaccine is expected to be a better match for the variants spreading now and through the winter.

How long will the protection last?

You will get a boost in protection about two weeks after getting the updated vaccine. That protection should last a few months.

Protection against getting severely ill likely lasts far longer. The CDC said there’s also growing evidence that the vaccine reduces the risk of developing long COVID.

Who should definitely get the booster?

Anyone at higher risk from COVID-19 should get the booster.

That includes people aged 65 and up, pregnant women, and anyone who has a weakened immune system or other serious underlying health problems.

CDC data shows most of those hospitalized for COVID this year did not receive the booster released last fall. Hospitalization rates were highest in seniors and babies under six months, who are too young for the vaccine.

Can I get this booster if I skipped the last one?

Yes. This updated booster will take the place of the previous one. You can receive it as long as it’s been at least two months since your last dose.

Can I get the booster and the flu shot at the same time?

It’s safe and convenient to get both in one visit, but you may have more arm soreness and achiness than if you got them separately.

I recently had COVID, how long should I wait?

If you’ve had a recent infection, there’s no need to get the booster right away.

Experts said it’s reasonable to wait four to six months before considering a booster if you’ve recently had COVID, especially if you’re otherwise healthy.