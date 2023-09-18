What’s Going Around: COVID cases, respiratory and stomach viruses, fall allergies

Here’s our weekly round-up of what illnesses are spreading the most in Metro Detroit communities, according to our local doctors and hospitals.

WAYNE COUNTY – COVID, hand foot & mouth disease, common cold, bronchitis, pneumonia.

Dr. Jayna Gardner-Gray -- Emergency Department, Henry Ford Hospital Detroit

“As fall season hits, we are starting to see an uptick in COVID-19 cases – especially in the elderly, immunosuppressed and unvaccinated.”

OAKLAND COUNTY – COVID, upper respiratory viruses, hand foot & mouth disease, stomach viruses, influenza, RSV, fall allergies, asthma flare-ups, croup, skin conditions (including impetigo & cellulitis).

Dr. Steven McGraw -- Chair of Emergency Medicine, Ascension Providence Hospital, Southfield Campus

“The ERs are seeing a slight uptick in COVID positive patients, but they are in general significantly less ill than previous patients, as most have had vaccines, previous disease or both. We’re also seeing cases of other viral URIs, GI viruses causing diarrhea and vomiting as well as asthma exacerbations brought on by the changes in weather and temperature. Kids are back in school and the sun is rising later - be sure to look carefully for bike riders and those crossing streets away from crosswalks. This is the time we recommend everyone get flu shots and, for those eligible, we recommend the COVID Booster for the fall.”

Dr. Whitney Minnock -- Chief of Pediatrics, Emergency Center, Corewell Health’s Beaumont Hospital, Royal Oak

“We have seen an uptick of COVID this week. Most of the kids are mild with fever and upper respiratory symptoms. We have seen several other viruses triggering asthma and respiratory symptoms. We are still seeing croup and hand, foot and mouth disease. And with the start of school sports, we’ve seen lots of orthopedic injuries.”

Dr. David Donaldson -- Emergency Center Chief, Corewell Health’s Beaumont Hospital, Troy

“We are seeing a lot of respiratory illnesses such as COVID, influenza and RSV. Our pediatrics department is getting busy with these illnesses again as kids are now back to school. We’ve also seen some hand, foot and mouth disease cases as well.”

Emergency Department at Henry Ford West Bloomfield Hospital

“We are seeing an uptick in respiratory issues – some of those are positive for COVID-19. There also have been a lot of pain issues including abdominal, back, chest, knee and leg pains, along with falls in the elderly population.”

WASHTENAW COUNTY – COVID, upper respiratory infections, fall allergies, asthma flare-ups.

Dr. Marisa Louie -- Medical Director of Children’s Emergency Services, Michigan Medicine

“We are seeing more COVID-19 in pediatric patients, as well as asthma exacerbations with a good number of injuries. Because of our location, we are also seeing many college students who are intoxicated. It seems to be a little heavier than in the last few years.”

Dr. Brad Uren -- Clinical Associate Professor of Emergency Medicine, Michigan Medicine

“There is a continued notable increase in COVID-19 cases, with some requiring admission. There are lots of upper respiratory infection and allergy symptoms, as well, that are COVID-19 negative. Currently, there is very little gastrointestinal illness.”

MACOMB COUNTY – COVID, upper respiratory infections, influenza, pink eye, strep throat, fall allergies, insect bites & stings.

Dr. Anthony Joslin -- Emergency physician at McLaren Macomb

“While testing negative for COVID-19 and influenza, there has been a significant increase in patients with a viral upper respiratory infection causing symptoms of fever, congestion, and runny noses. After a couple weeks of slightly increasing volumes, the number of patients testing positive for COVID-19 has remained steady, with the majority of patients experiencing mild symptoms. There continue to be high volumes of patients seeking treatment for traumatic injuries following activities, including those sustained during school athletics.”

Dr. Maria Samuel -- Primary Care Physician, Henry Ford Medical Center Sterling Heights

“Fall is not yet here, but influenza cases are already going around. Influenza B is what we’re seeing. Getting you influenza vaccines will help prevent or diminish the severity of illness. Everyone 6-months-old and up – especially our seniors and those with chronic conditions – are eligible and recommended to get a flu shot. Common symptoms of the flu include sudden onset high fever, dry cough, headache and body pains. Since COVID-19 also is going around testing for both is advised.”

LIVINGSTON COUNTY - COVID, rabies exposures, upper respiratory infections, fall allergies, asthma flare-ups.