Fitness Friday: 19 Day Spring Break Ab Challenge

DETROIT - Heading to the beach for Spring Break? Ben Boudro at Xceleration Fitness in Auburn Hills has a 19 day workout to get your abs beach ready.

A Men's Health contributor, Boudro expetyl crafted this workout to get maximum results in as little amount of time as possible.

Day 1:

• 60 second Plank

• 10 Dead Bugs (each side)



Day 2:

• 30 second Side Plank (each side)

• 10 Plank Reaches (each side)



Day 3:

• 30 second Hollow Hold

• 10 Plank Hip Dips (each side)



Day 4:

• 30 second Russian Twist

• 10 Side Plank Hip Dips (each side)



Day 5:

• 90 second Plank

• 15 Dead Bugs (each side)



Day 6:

• 45 second Side Plank (each side)

• 15 Plank Reaches (each side)



Day 7:

• 45 second Hollow Hold

• 15 Plank Hip Dips (each side)



Day 8:

• 45 second Russian Twist

• 15 Side Plank Hip Dips (each side)



Day 9:

• 120 second Plank

• 20 Dead Bugs (each side)



Day 10:

• 60 second Side Plank (each side)

• 20 Plank Reaches (each side)



Day 11:

• 60 second Hollow Hold

• 20 Plank Hip Dips (each side)



Day 12:

• 60 second Russian Twist

• 20 Side Plank Hip Dips (each side)



Day 13:

• 180 second Plank

• 25 Dead Bugs (each side)



Day 15:

• 75 second Hollow Hold

• 25 Plank Hip Dips (each side)



Day 16:

• 90 second Russian Twist

• 25 Side Plank Hip Dips (each side)



Day 17:

• 240 second Plank

• 30 Dead Bugs (each side)



Day 18:

• 90 second Side Plank (each side)

• 30 Plank Reaches (each side)



Day 19:

• 90 second Hollow Hold

• 30 Plank Hip Dips (each side)

