Good Health: The flu mistake that almost killed a teenager
The flu season started early this year -- and experts believe confirmed cases are expected to rise.
One teenager nearly died from the flu last year. She’s now on a mission to help protect others.
Teenagers have the lowest vaccination rates for the flu at 35%. Rebecca Berak skipped her flu shot in 2018 and she wants to encourage others to not make the same mistake.
You can watch the full story above.
