CDC: More than 6 million teens have used tobacco products in past month

DETROIT – The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s National Youth Tobacco survey shows just how many young people are using tobacco products.

While the number of youth smoking cigarettes has dropped, they are now turning to other products, such as vaping. For the sixth year in a row, e-cigarettes were the product most commonly used by youth. Twenty-two percent of those surveyed said they tried e-cigarettes because they were attracted to the flavors.

“E-cigarettes typically contain nicotine, which is not only addictive but can also harm the adolescent brain. It can also prime the brain for addiction to other drugs," Dr. Brian King said.

According to the survey, more than 6 million middle and high school students said they used products with tobacco in the past month. At least 1.6 million of those respondents said they are frequent users, meaning they use tobacco more than 20 days a month. One in three high school students and one and eight middle school students said they are current tobacco users.

“We are seeing unprecedented levels of tobacco use among our nations youth which is deeply troubling," King said.