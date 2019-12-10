Good Health: What to do if you get the flu

DETROIT – There are some steps you should take if you get the flu to help you feel better as soon as possible and reduce the risk of exposing other people to the virus.

If you wake up in the morning and feel the sudden onset of aches, chills and fever it’s clear something isn’t right -- but is it the flu? There are some tell-tale signs that what you’re fighting is more than just the common cold.

With a common cold you can expect to feel run down and uncomfortable, but influenza is different and much more serious. If you do have the flu rest is one of the most important things you can do to speed up your recovery. You should also drink plenty of fluids and over-the-counter pain relievers like ibuprofen and acetaminophen to help with the aches and fever.

