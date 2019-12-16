American Academy of Pediatrics issues new guidelines on autism diagnosis, treatment

DETROIT – Monday the American Academy of Pediatrics issued new guidelines on the diagnosis and treatment of autism.

The changes are based on the latest research and stress that autism treatment should be early, intense and family-driven.

Researchers are still struggling to pinpoint the causes of autism but the research indicates that the importance of early identification is clear. The new guidelines urge doctors to check for issue during all well-baby visits.

Specific testing for autism is recommended at 18 and 24 months. That is in addition to other developmental screenings. The guidelines said there is no reason to wait for a formal diagnosis to begin speech or behavior therapies.

