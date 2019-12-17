Eating chili peppers may significantly cut risk of heart attack, stroke

Eating chili peppers may cut the risk of death from heart attack and stroke.

The study in Italy compared the risk of death among 23,000 people over 8 years.

Researchers found the risk of dying from a heart attack was 40 percent lower among those eating chili peppers at least four times per week. Moreover, death from stroke was more than halved.

However, not everyone is convinced. One nutritional expert says the study is interesting but “does not show a causal link.”