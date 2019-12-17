Good Health: Separating flu fact from fiction

DETROIT – The CDC said that season flu activity in the U.S. is picking up steam and continues to increase as we approach the holidays.

Cleveland Clinic’s doctor Alan Taege said the most effective way to protect yourself against getting the flu is to get a flu shot.

Taege said having a mild reaction to the flu shot is actually a good sign, because it means your body is reacting the way it’s supposed to. Another misconception about the flu is that it’s no worse than a bad cold.

Taege said the flu is not a bad cold, it’s much worse and much more serious. Last season, the CDC reported roughly 40 million people became ill with the flu and more than 36,000 people died from flu complications.

