Study: Weight loss could lower risk of breast cancer

DETROIT – New research reveals the impact of weight loss could have on a woman’s risk of breast cancer.

Being overweight or obese is a known risk factor for breast cancer. A new Harvard university student tracked 180,000 women over the age of 50 for a decade. They found women who had a sustained amount of weight loss lowered their risk of breast cancer. The study indicates that the more weight they lost, the more they lowered their risk.

