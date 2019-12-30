36ºF

If you are disabled and need help with the public file, call (313) 222-0566

36ºF

Good Health

Need prescriptions? There’s an app for that -- and it can save you money

GoodRx shows prices of medication at pharmacies

Frank McGeorge, MD, Local 4's Good Health Medical Expert

Tags: Medication, Good Health, GoodRx, Health, Prescriptions, Local 4 News at 5

DETROIT – A app is helping people find the most inexpensive options when they need medication.

The GoodRx app displays the prices of prescriptions from lowest to highest at nearby pharmacies. All you need to do is enter the medication, dosage and quantity in the app or on the GoodRx website.

Learn more in the video above.

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.

About the Author: