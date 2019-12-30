Need prescriptions? There’s an app for that -- and it can save you money
GoodRx shows prices of medication at pharmacies
DETROIT – A app is helping people find the most inexpensive options when they need medication.
The GoodRx app displays the prices of prescriptions from lowest to highest at nearby pharmacies. All you need to do is enter the medication, dosage and quantity in the app or on the GoodRx website.
