Unique New Year’s resolutions that could lead to a better 2020

Jason Carr, Digital Anchor, Live in the D Host

Kayla Clarke, Web Producer

DETROIT – Northwestern University released a list of more unique resolutions that could lead you to a better 2020.

Want to shape up and feel happier? You could try making a resolution to start playing a sport. Physical activity seems to quiet the nervous system, which can improve our ability to handle injuries or other health problems. There are also social benefits to playing a team sport.

