CDC maps show just how widespread this flu season is in America

We know it’s been a bad year for the flu in Michigan and across America.

Health experts say this flu season is shaping up to potentially be one of the worst in decades. They say this season is on track to be as severe as the 2017-18 season, the deadliest in 40 years.

These maps from the CDC show how widespread the flu is at the beginning of 2020 and how it compares to the same period in 2019 and 2018:

Weekly Influenza Activity Estimates Reported by State and Territorial Epidemiologists

Flu symptoms (from the CDC)

Influenza (flu) can cause mild to severe illness, and at times can lead to death. Flu is different from a cold. Flu usually comes on suddenly. People who have flu often feel some or all of these symptoms:

fever* or feeling feverish/chills

cough

sore throat

runny or stuffy nose

muscle or body aches

headaches

fatigue (tiredness)

some people may have vomiting and diarrhea, though this is more common in children than adults.

*It’s important to note that not everyone with flu will have a fever.

