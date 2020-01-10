State of Michigan confirms 2 pediatric flu deaths this season

Michigan health officials have confirmed two pediatric deaths from the flu this 2019-20 season.

The reported deaths involve children from Shiawassee and Wayne counties who were infected with Influenza B, the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services announced Friday. These are the first two child flu deaths of this season reported in the state of Michigan.

Nationally, there have been 32 influenza-associated pediatric deaths reported during the 2019-2020 flu season. Additional possible cases will continue to be investigated by state and local public health agencies.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), during last year’s flu season there were an estimated 34,200 deaths from influenza. In Michigan, four children died last year due to flu-related complications, while nationally there were 136 flu-related deaths among children.

