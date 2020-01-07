34ºF

Good Health

Flu cases increasing: Visitation restrictions in place for Beaumont’s 8 hospitals

Dave Bartkowiak Jr.

Beaumont Health sign (WDIV)

ROYAL OAK, Mich. – All Beaumont Health hospitals are experiencing high volumes of patients with respiratory viral illnesses, predominantly influenza, Beaumont Health reports.

As a result, visitation restrictions are now in place at Beaumont’s eight hospitals:

  • Dearborn
  • Farmington Hills
  • Grosse Pointe
  • Royal Oak
  • Taylor
  • Trenton
  • Troy
  • Wayne

For the safety of our patients and staff: Visitation by children younger than 13 years of age is limited to extraordinary circumstances, such as severe illness of a parent or sibling, or end-of-life situations.

In addition, Beaumont’s Infection Prevention and Epidemiology team strongly urges getting a flu shot.

Friends and family of patients should avoid visiting our hospital campuses if they have cold or flu symptoms, such as:

  • Fever
  • Sore throat
  • Cough
  • Runny/stuffy nose
  • Muscle aches
  • Chills
  • Fatigue
  • A weak or compromised immune system

