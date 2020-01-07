Flu cases increasing: Visitation restrictions in place for Beaumont’s 8 hospitals
ROYAL OAK, Mich. – All Beaumont Health hospitals are experiencing high volumes of patients with respiratory viral illnesses, predominantly influenza, Beaumont Health reports.
As a result, visitation restrictions are now in place at Beaumont’s eight hospitals:
- Dearborn
- Farmington Hills
- Grosse Pointe
- Royal Oak
- Taylor
- Trenton
- Troy
- Wayne
For the safety of our patients and staff: Visitation by children younger than 13 years of age is limited to extraordinary circumstances, such as severe illness of a parent or sibling, or end-of-life situations.
In addition, Beaumont’s Infection Prevention and Epidemiology team strongly urges getting a flu shot.
Friends and family of patients should avoid visiting our hospital campuses if they have cold or flu symptoms, such as:
- Fever
- Sore throat
- Cough
- Runny/stuffy nose
- Muscle aches
- Chills
- Fatigue
- A weak or compromised immune system
