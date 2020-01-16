Metro Detroit family shares the importance of donating blood

NOVI, Mich. – The Red Cross issued a warning that blood supplies are at a critical level.

Local 4 has partnered with Gardner-White Furniture to hold blood drives across Metro Detroit.

Lena Kaczur was only 18 months old when her mom Amanda Kaczur noticed a rash, that rash turned out to be something called Petechiae. That means there were small red spots of bleeding under the skin that indicate a low platelet count. Her pediatrician quickly identified that Lena had leukemia.

“We have a second daughter and they have so much fun together, but she would not have that without the help of all the blood that was given to her,” Kaczur said.

Lena received 15 rounds of blood transfusions of red blood, 14 rounds of platelet transfusions, and two rounds of plasma transfusions.

“Right now the Red Cross has less than a three day supply of blood on hand. We typically like to have a five day supply on hand, so that is where the critical need comes from,” Todd Kulman said.

Organizations and businesses like Gardner-White Furniture step forward at times like these to help relieve the shortage.

“We have first, a lot of first-time donors, who have really never given blood before and are willing to do it and we provide a facility for it or we get a lot of return guests who just come every time. We have the blood drive and give as often as they can,” Gardner-White Furniture CEO Steve T. said. “It’s just one of the easiest things we do to help out the community.”