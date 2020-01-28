Coronavirus update: US discourages nonessential travel to China, several nations creating plans to get citizens home

DETROIT – Amid the spreading coronavirus in Wuhan, China, United States citizens are discouraged from traveling to the country unless it is essential.

RELATED: University of Michigan issues travel restriction to China

Five cases of coronavirus have been confirmed in the U.S., but all of those people had recently traveled to Wuhan, where most of the more than 4,500 confirmed cases in China are concentrated.

None of them were infected by person-to-person contact in the U.S.

Several countries, including the U.S., France, Canada and Britain, are working on plans to evacuate at some of their citizens who are in China.

MORE: What is coronavirus?

More travelers will also be screened for the illness.

The World Health Organization announced Tuesday that China will allow global health experts into the country to assist with an investigation into the virus.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, coronavirus has the potential to be a serious public health threat but currently is not something Americans should be worried about.