14 Americans diagnosed with coronavirus after being evacuated from cruise ship, returned to US

DETROIT – Fourteen Americans who were evacuated from the Diamond Princess cruise ship and returned to the United States have tested positive for coronavirus.

More than 300 Americans were removed from the quarantined ship and brought back to the U.S. on chartered planes. The infected passengers spent the flight in isolation chambers.

The planes landed at Air Force bases in Texas and California. Thirteen of the sick people were directly transported to the University of Nebraska Medical Center.

“These individuals were brought here because we have the personnel, we have the facilities, we have the resources and the expertise to handle these kind of individuals," said Dr. Christopher J. Kratochvil, with the center.

The other evacuees will be quarantined for at least 14 days.