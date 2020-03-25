What outdoor activities are safe to do amid coronavirus concerns?

Going outside is important for mental and physical health.

But amid the coronavirus pandemic, practicing social distancing outside is equally as important. Playing mixed doubles pickle ball is not safe and not social distancing.

Things like bike rides, walks and jogging are safe so long as you remain the Centers for Disease Control and Preventions’ (CDC) guidelines of 6 feet apart from other people.

Playing catch or your own playground set is also OK.

You shouldn’t be taking your kids to public playgrounds right now though.