Click here if you want to submit a question about the coronavirus.

Can wearing contacts increase your chances of catching COVID-19?

Yes. Experts believe wearing contact could increase your risk of exposure to coronavirus.

You can become infected if coronavirus gets in your eyes and because of that, the American Academy of Ophthalmology recommends users wear glasses whenever possible.

There are two reasons for that.

“Many people who wear contact lenses find themselves touching their eyes to adjust the lenses,” said Dr. George Williams, the chair of Ophthalmology at Beaumont Royal Oak. “We obviously are in a period with the pandemic where we want to avoid touching our face as much as possible.”

Also, since coronavirus can hang in the air for a period of time, wearing glasses provides an additional barrier between your eyes and the world.

If you do need to wear your contact lenses, use extra caution.

“For individuals who must wear their contacts, it’s critical that they exercise meticulous hand hygiene,” Williams said.

That means washing your hands for the recommended 20 seconds or more before and after touching your lenses.

The bottomline is that switching to your glasses is a safer option overall right now -- especially if you’re going out in a public place.

