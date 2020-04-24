How do you keep your face mask clean? Can you wash it?

DETROIT – There’s a lot of information and misinformation out there about the coronavirus (COVID-19), so Local 4 is letting viewers submit questions so we can find verified answers.

How do you keep your mask clean? Can you wash it?

One of the most notable changes the governor made is requiring a face covering in any enclosed public place and requiring businesses to provide non-medical masks for employees.

As long as you aren’t coughing or sneezing and your mask remains clean, you can reuse it. You can even wear it again on subsequent days, which is practical as supply issues have remained a problem.

It is important to clean fabric masks regularly. How often depends on how frequently you wear it. If you wear your mask all day, it would be ideal to clean it every night.

Homemade masks should made from a fabric that can be washed in the washing machine and dried in the dryer without damage. You don’t need fancy disinfectants, regular laundry detergent is fine. Alternatively, you can also wash a homemade mask by hand with soap and water.

However, it is not safe to microwave your mask.

Microwaves can damage certain types of masks and cause others to catch fire.

To keep your mask clean and avoid exposure, you can store it in a brown paper lunch bag after removing it. You don’t want to store it in a plastic bag, because that won’t allow any dampness to properly to dry out.

Employers who are providing masks should ideally provide at least two fabric masks to allow for cleaning time.

If you are providing paper masks -- like the kind a chemotherapy patient might wear -- These are not as durable and will need to be replaced at least once a day.

Workers would also need a new mask if it became soiled during the day by something like a sneeze.

Additionally, if you are coughing or sneezing a lot, don’t rely on a mask to protect the people around you, just stay home.

Masks are helpful but once they’re soaked with a wet cough or sneeze they become much less effective.

