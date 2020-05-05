Pfizer coronavirus (COVID-19) vaccine begins U.S. clinical trials

DETROIT – The latest coronavirus (COVID-19) vaccine to enter clinical trials will be made in Michigan.

Pfizer announced the initial manufacturing will be conducted in Kalamazoo. Pfizer said the first U.S. study participants have received the experimental vaccine. The pharmaceutical giant is partnering with the German biotechnology company BioNTech in the effort.

May 5, 2020 -- Michigan coronavirus (COVID-19) cases up to 44,397; Death toll now at 4,179

The first study participants in Germany finished receiving the vaccine last week. The companies are actually testing four vaccine candidates in a single trial. Each with a different combination and target antigen.

The initial testing will enroll up to 360 healthy volunteers ages 18 to 55 and 65 to 85. The younger group will be immunized first. The older group will be immunized after the initial safety and effectiveness is evaluated in the younger group.

Test sites in the U.S. include the NYU Grossman School of Medicine, the University of Maryland School of Medicine, the University of Rochester Medical Center and Cincinnati Children’s Hospital.

Pfizer and BioNTech are both increasing their manufacturing capacity now to allow them to supply more vaccine if the testing proves successful.

The initial U.S. Manufacturing will take place in Kalamazoo. The companies estimate they could produce millions of doses by the end of 2020 with the capacity to produce hundreds of millions of doses in 2021.

This is just one of several vaccines currently in development. Worldwide more than half a dozen vaccine programs have begun clinical trials -- more than 80 are in the preliminary phases.

