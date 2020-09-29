CDC ranks traditional Thanksgiving activities from high to low risk during COVID-19 pandemic

It’s not even October yet, but the Centers For Disease Control and Prevention is urging families to begin thinking of safer ways to celebrate Thanksgiving.

Health experts issued guidelines ranking traditional Thanksgiving activities from high to low risk. This is another holiday that will look different to prevent the spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19).

Travel increases the chances of contracting and spreading the virus, while staying home minimizes those risks.

The CDC recommends avoiding higher risk activities, including shopping in crowded stores, participating in crowded races, gathering for meals inside and drinking alcohol.

Moderate risk activities include attending small outdoor sporting events with safety precautions in place and having a small, outdoor dinner with family members and friends who live nearby. That’s obviously more challenging in Michigan than in other parts of the country.

Experts also suggest visiting apple orchards or pumpkin patches with masks and social distancing.

Low risk options include having a Thanksgiving dinner with only the people in your household, sharing a virtual dinner or delivering meals to loved ones without contact.

Shopping for holiday deals online and watching football, parades and movies at home are also recommended.

The Turkey Trot will take place as a virtual race. Registration is already open.

America’s Thanksgiving Parade, presented by Gardner-White, will be a live, television only event continuing the 94-year tradition. It will honor frontline workers.