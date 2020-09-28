List of COVID-19 outbreaks at Michigan schools expands; college campuses still major issue

The list of Michigan schools linked to coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreaks continues to expand, with college campuses still posing a major issue.

K-12 schools aren’t hotspots for the coronavirus in Michigan, but the same can’t be said for universities.

State officials updated the school COVID-19 numbers Monday. The top three universities in terms of COVID-19 outbreaks are Michigan State, with 1,295 cases, Grand Valley State, with 811 cases, and Western Michigan, with 452 cases.

The University of Michigan has reported 295 cases. Eastern Michigan is at 28 cases.

Michigan Tech only has eight new cases this week on top of the 40 previous ones. The school decided Monday afternoon to go fully remote to try to stop the spread of COVID-19.