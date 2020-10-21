Live at 1:30 p.m.: Michigan Gov. Whitmer provides COVID-19 update

LANSING, Mich. – Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer will provide an update Wednesday on the state’s handling of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

Whitmer is scheduled to hold a news conference at 1:30 p.m. You can watch live in the stream posted above.

She will be joined by Dr. Joneigh Khaldun, the chief medical executive of the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services.

Whitmer and Khaldun will discuss the continued efforts to slow the spread of the virus in Michigan.

On Tuesday, Michigan announced 1,586 new COVID-19 cases and 22 additional deaths, bringing the state totals to 149,392 cases and 7,053 deaths.

The 7-day moving average for new cases in Michigan is now 1,670 -- the highest ever. April 7 was the last peak, at 1,622 cases.

